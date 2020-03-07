Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Camden Property Trust worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 101.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 81.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,195,115.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,010 shares in the company, valued at $19,460,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,134,409.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,333,801.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates restated a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.67. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $96.69 and a one year high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

