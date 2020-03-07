Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $70.59 on Friday. CGI Inc has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

