Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 715.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 758,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,110 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,658,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,565,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,985,000 after purchasing an additional 487,330 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,583,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after purchasing an additional 299,633 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,039,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,636,000 after purchasing an additional 187,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 161,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

Shares of AMX stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.