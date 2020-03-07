Citigroup Inc. Sells 131,010 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.44.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $199.71 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

