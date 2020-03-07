Comerica Bank Takes $525,000 Position in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Safehold during the third quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 0.02. Safehold Inc has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.56 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 34.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $869,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,667,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,159,383.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 344,900 shares of company stock worth $17,274,249. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

