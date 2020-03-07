Comerica Bank Sells 276 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

