Citigroup Inc. Has $11.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $11,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 1,410,833 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,601,000 after buying an additional 214,909 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,480,000 after buying an additional 81,429 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,964,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $182.61 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.24 and its 200-day moving average is $181.55.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

