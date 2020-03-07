Comerica Bank Sells 573 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,213,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,532,000 after purchasing an additional 240,929 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 18,985.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 92,648 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 257,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 40,350 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period.

HEFA opened at $27.05 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21.

