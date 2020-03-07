Citigroup Inc. Has $12.28 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of East West Bancorp worth $12,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 768.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EWBC opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. DA Davidson lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

