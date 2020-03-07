Comerica Bank Purchases 5,576 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Comerica Bank raised its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PG&E by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,111,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 317,062 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 846.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 348,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 312,065 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PG&E by 2,249.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,061 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($13.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

