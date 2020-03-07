Comerica Bank Sells 7,696 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 130,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 47,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $4,894,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,146,496 shares of company stock worth $29,890,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.42 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

