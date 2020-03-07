Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK stock opened at $123.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $87.38 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.75.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

