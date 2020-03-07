Comerica Bank Purchases 173 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Insulet by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 5,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $179.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.11 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $80.43 and a 12-month high of $219.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,011 shares of company stock worth $5,094,481. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

