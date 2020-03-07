Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 113.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,775 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Alliant Energy worth $13,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,246,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80,410 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $216,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

NYSE LNT opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.39.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

