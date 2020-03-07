Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $13,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $39,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 60.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.64.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $338,571.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $405,542 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $346.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.75. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $271.56 and a one year high of $398.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

