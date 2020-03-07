Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,255 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Black Knight worth $13,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Black Knight by 238.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,927,000 after buying an additional 1,544,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,061,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,088,000 after buying an additional 1,328,618 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,228,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,227,000 after buying an additional 887,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,246,000 after buying an additional 673,766 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05. Black Knight Inc has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Knight Equity cut shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

