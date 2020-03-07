Citigroup Inc. Purchases 9,787 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $13,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.97 and a 52 week high of $60.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

