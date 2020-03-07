Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,467 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Copart worth $14,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $104.88. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.74.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497 in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

