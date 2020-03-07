Citigroup Inc. Sells 21,405 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,405 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $111.58 on Friday. CDW has a 12 month low of $90.53 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. ValuEngine raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.13.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

