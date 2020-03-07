AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of AMETEK worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,761,000 after buying an additional 102,888 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,610,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,001,000 after buying an additional 76,480 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,725,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,575,000 after buying an additional 90,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AMETEK by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,465,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,694,000 after acquiring an additional 147,852 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.91 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.48.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $498,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,441.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,939. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.