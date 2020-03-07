Citigroup Inc. Sells 59,465 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,465 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $15,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other Globe Life news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103 over the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.85. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.80%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GL. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.