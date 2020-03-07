Citigroup Inc. Has $15.52 Million Stock Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.44% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $15,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 22,223 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,039,814.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 774,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,219,156.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,415 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $127,391.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,097.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,736,415 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRHC opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.36. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRHC. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

