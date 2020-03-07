Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,086 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $16,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Icon by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Icon by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Icon by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Icon by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Icon during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Icon in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Icon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

Icon stock opened at $159.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.38. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

