Citigroup Inc. Has $16.33 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Atmos Energy worth $16,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.60. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. UBS Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

