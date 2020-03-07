Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 1,478.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942,832 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819,771 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.91% of Jagged Peak Energy worth $16,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAG. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,120 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 1,665.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAG stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $1,089,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,870,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,552,062.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

