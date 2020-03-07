Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.57% of El Paso Electric worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in El Paso Electric by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in El Paso Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in El Paso Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in El Paso Electric by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in El Paso Electric by 157.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of El Paso Electric stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. El Paso Electric has a twelve month low of $57.07 and a twelve month high of $69.96.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 14.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

