Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $15,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after buying an additional 1,693,733 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,635,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,967,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,054,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,630,000 after buying an additional 56,717 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,668,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,458,000 after purchasing an additional 441,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,868.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ACC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

ACC opened at $45.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.46. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

