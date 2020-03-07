Comerica Bank Acquires 500 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dell were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,081,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dell by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dell by 112,348.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,360,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dell by 16,951.1% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 837,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 832,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 260.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,874,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 498,667 shares in the company, valued at $24,933,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 557,664 shares of company stock worth $27,733,449. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

