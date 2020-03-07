Comerica Bank Sells 35,999 Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,999 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $80,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLNY stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Colony Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.00 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.