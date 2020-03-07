Comerica Bank Sells 3,741 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,473,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,898,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,475 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,713,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,277,000 after purchasing an additional 797,344 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,479,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,258,000 after purchasing an additional 404,800 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,687,000 after purchasing an additional 344,875 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.73%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

