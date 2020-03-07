Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,174 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 663.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Woori Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Woori Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

