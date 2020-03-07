Comerica Bank Sells 911 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in News were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in News by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,476,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,961,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in News by 495.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 539,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 448,573 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in News by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in News by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 238,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 132,718 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in News by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. News Corp has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.