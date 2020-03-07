Comerica Bank Sells 19,263 Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,263 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Commscope were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Commscope by 16.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Commscope alerts:

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. Commscope’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

COMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commscope from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.