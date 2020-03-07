Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 17.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 298,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 45,367 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 419,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. Retail Properties of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

