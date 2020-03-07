James D. Chiafullo Acquires 15,000 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Stock

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. Corp has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,974,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,191,000 after buying an additional 168,226 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,475,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,677,000 after purchasing an additional 547,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,383,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,668,000 after purchasing an additional 722,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 130,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. Stephens reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

