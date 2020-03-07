Zacks: Analysts Set $20.00 Price Target for NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given NexPoint Real Estate Finance an industry rank of 19 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

ONEW stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $18.40.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

