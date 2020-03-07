Insider Buying: Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) Director Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) Director Laurence Tarica acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00.

Shares of GCI stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $232.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.28. Gannett Co Inc has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Gannett by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gannett by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Gannett by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

