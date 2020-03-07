Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Director Hoshi Printer Sells 52,000 Shares

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Director Hoshi Printer sold 52,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LTRX opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $84.60 million, a P/E ratio of 152.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. Lantronix Inc has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $4.42.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantronix Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 516,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 73,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 257,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

