Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Sells 2,190 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $193,201.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,405,789.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $1,074,456.60.

Shares of RGEN opened at $94.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 214.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.34. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 13.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens upped their price target on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,830,000 after buying an additional 699,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 27.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,088,000 after acquiring an additional 512,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $44,088,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 126.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,541,000 after acquiring an additional 302,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,178,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,013,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

