Thomas H. Harty Purchases 10,000 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Stock

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) CEO Thomas H. Harty acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $218,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MDP stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $989.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $810.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,998,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meredith during the fourth quarter worth $14,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Meredith by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 891,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,956,000 after buying an additional 205,197 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meredith by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 781,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,387,000 after buying an additional 197,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Meredith during the third quarter worth $6,792,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

