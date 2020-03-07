Vincent C. Klinges Sells 12,150 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $203,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in American Software by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,304,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after buying an additional 165,957 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in American Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 51,383 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMSWA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

