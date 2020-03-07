Sven Wehrwein Sells 4,178 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $228,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPSC opened at $52.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,083,000 after acquiring an additional 107,560 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 100.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 52,762 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

