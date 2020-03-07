Robert Scott Jones Sells 1,599 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $228,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $587,406.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $167,790.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Scott Jones sold 13,663 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $1,411,251.27.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $134.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.88. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $160.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.89.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,053,000 after acquiring an additional 116,402 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 12.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 129.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 101.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

