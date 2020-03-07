Scff Management Llc Sells 49,657 Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 49,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $161,385.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scff Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Scff Management Llc sold 20,880 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $71,827.20.

On Monday, February 24th, Scff Management Llc sold 35,459 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $132,616.66.

On Thursday, February 20th, Scff Management Llc sold 22,709 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $89,927.64.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Scff Management Llc sold 42,996 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $175,423.68.

On Friday, February 14th, Scff Management Llc sold 26,853 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $111,171.42.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Scff Management Llc sold 45,598 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $198,351.30.

On Monday, February 10th, Scff Management Llc sold 63,286 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $280,356.98.

On Thursday, February 6th, Scff Management Llc sold 61,300 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $262,364.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Elevate Credit Inc has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 141,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.