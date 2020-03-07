$0.36 EPS Expected for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Hercules Capital posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 64.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 41.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 531,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 144,595 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,598 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 483,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

