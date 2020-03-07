$1.47 EPS Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 45,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,425,585.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $116,146.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 821,309 shares of company stock valued at $107,490,675 and have sold 2,734 shares valued at $356,066. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,824,000 after buying an additional 64,537 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $122.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.84. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $104.86 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.