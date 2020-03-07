Insider Selling: JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) COO Sells $189,571.90 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $189,571.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joanna Geraghty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,965.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.99. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 475.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBLU. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

