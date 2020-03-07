Frederick J. Lynch Buys 5,000 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Stock

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Director Frederick J. Lynch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $233,700.00.

NYSE NGVT opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03. Ingevity Corp has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $116.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.34.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 48.02% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 43.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

