Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Summit Hotel Properties also reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

INN stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $870.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.