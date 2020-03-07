NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Given $21.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned NexPoint Real Estate Finance an industry rank of 186 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NREF. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, President James D. Dondero bought 123,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,344,972.80. Also, Director Arthur B. Laffer bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $502,440.00. Insiders purchased a total of 205,679 shares of company stock worth $3,900,565 over the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ NREF opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

