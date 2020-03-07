NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Given $21.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned NexPoint Real Estate Finance an industry rank of 186 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NREF. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NREF opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $19.50.
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
See Also: Roth IRA
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.